3 current Las Vegas Raiders that were losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
3 current Las Vegas Raiders that were losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Malcolm Koonce, DE
Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, we listed Malcolm Koonce as a player who may not be returning to the Silver and Black based on what happens across the three-day event. After the 2023 NFL Draft, it is clear that Koonce is fighting for his life with the franchise, as the team made Tyree Wilson the No. 7 overall pick.
Koonce was a draft pick of the previous regime, so the current front office has no ties to him, and he would be at best the fourth edge rusher on the depth chart now. Chandler Jones will be returning in 2023, and Maxx Crosby is one of the best in the business, so that leaves Koonce in a battle with Jordan Willis for a roster spot.
There is a good chance Willis makes the team over Koonce, as Ziegler's staff brought him in, and the expectation is that a top-10 pick is going to get a lot of playing time in Year 1. Koonce is a solid young player and likely has a long future in the NFL, but he is now a part of a very deep position group for the Raiders.