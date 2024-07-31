Davante Adams details his frustrations about Raiders moving on from Derek Carr
It's been quite the offseason for Davante Adams. Whether it's trade rumors, unflattering Netflix clips, or "news"-worthy podcast appearances, the Raiders' star wide receiver has been at the center of, like, a half-dozen of the Raiders' biggest news cycles over the last six months.
But fortunately for this Raiders blog, Adams keeps going on podcasts. The latest was an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay,' where he sat down with the Hall of Famer to talk about a whole bunch of things. One topic, notably enough, was about the departure of former Raiders QB Derek Carr, who is one of Adams' closest friends going back to their days together at Fresno State.
As it turns out, Adams wasn't too happy about the Raiders' "Use Your Best Friend To Get You In The Door And Then Trade Away Said Best Friend One Year Later" strategy.
Davante Adams was "not happy at all" when Raiders traded Derek Carr
"He played a huge part in [coming to Las Vegas,]" Adams said. "I grew up a Raiders fan, being from The Bay, and my whole family being Raiders fans. And so, in a sense, it was kind of written. But at the same time, I don't know if I would have made the move if it had not been him under center when I got there."
"When they got rid of him, I was not happy about that at all. But just based off the business, and knowing how, at that point, I was going into Year 10 once they got rid of him. So I'm thinking about it, like, 'This ain't the first, and definitely won't be the last, person that, you know, means a lot to me and my career that I'm not going to be able to be around.' So you've got to roll with the punches and figure it out."
This has been your latest update of 'Davante Adams Says Something Depressing.' Stay tuned for next week, maybe we'll get a new Aaron Rodgers cameo!