Davante Adams doesn't hold back when revealing his least favorite NFL fanbase
Everyone knew how valuable Davante Adams would be to the Raiders during the regular season, but I'm not sure anyone was ready for how valuable he'd be for them during the offseason too. And by 'them,' I mean 'Raiders blogs,' of course.
Adams has been on a real heater this summer when it comes to bloggable quotes, and his latest is yet another example of why the Raiders, under no circumstances, can ever trade him. While doing the requisite "eat wings on the internet" challenge, Adams talked a bit about his least favorite fanbase and stadium. Given his career, you'd think that maybe it'd be an NFC North home – Soldier Field does suck – or maybe a fun nod to the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry. But nope. It's even more random and chaotic than that.
Adams has real beef with Fedex Field and Washington D.C. apparently
"And then you've got the Washington football team," he said. "I mean, they're obviously just miserable because the stadium is horrible. The city is not great at all. I'm probably going to get somebody at my front door after this, but that's just how I feel..."
I mean, he's not super wrong about the stadium. It is legitimately terrible. It makes other bad stadiums look the Eighth Wonder of the World. If there was one single stadium in the entire continental US that best sold the idea that football's more enjoyable from the couch, it's Fedex Field.
The DC stuff, however, is wrong. DC rules. And I'm definitely not just saying that because I'm from there. The mall! The monuments! The traffic! Although maybe he's talking about where Fedex Field actually is in – Landover, Maryland, to be specific – but I kinda doubt it.
The classic Raiders-Commanders rivalry is BACK. All thanks to the people who brought you Hot Ones.