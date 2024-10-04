Davante Adams drops major hint about potential trade destination
By Levi Dombro
Davante Adams has been the center of the football world this week after news broke that the Raiders star receiver may be looking for a change of scenery.
Several teams have been discussed as potential trade partners for the 31-year old receiver, but Adams may have dropped a clue about where he may be headed:
For context, Edgar Allen Poe famously authored, "The Raven" a poem in which he wrote in the city of Baltimore, Maryland.
The Baltimore Ravens are named after this very poem. The fans of the team were integral in the process as they chose the team's mascot through a fan vote.
Fans are now insinuating that Adams' posting of the famous writer is a hint that he may be on his way to the Ravens via trade.
While it is certainly possible that Adams could be traded sometime in the coming week, unless anything is finalized, he would have no indication that he is already on the move.
Unlike his former teammate Derek Carr, Adams does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. The Raiders can send him anywhere they want to.
Perhaps Adams meant something different by this post. Poe also famously said, "Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see."
Adams followed up his original post with another post including this quote.
He may be tired of all the rumors and speculation, and in his own Davante Adams way, he is expressing that through this post.
Or he'll be a Baltimore Raven.