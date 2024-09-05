Davante Adams fires back at DeSean Jackson over recent trade speculation
Beef! We've got beef! Big juicy media beef! The NFL season is HERE.
A little backstory for those who aren't terminally Logged On: former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson was recently on a radio show, or a podcast – whatever – and said some things about Raiders' wideout Davante Adams. Specifically, Jackson mentioned that he knew first hand that Adams was unhappy with his situation in Las Vegas and wanted out. Jackson even went as far as saying that he had talked to Adams about it specifically.
A fun thing about claiming that you had a first person conversation with someone is that it's very easy to figure out whether that's true or not. And surely no one would go on Colin Cowherd's radio show and make up a story for attention, so it seems like we have no choice but to believe that this story is absolutely true. Maybe Davante Adams really does want out now. Let's find out!
DeSean Jackson's story about Davante Adams being unhappy is "all BS"
"The facts are the facts, and that is not a fact," Adams said. "I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him ever – and I put that on my kids – and I've never spoken to him about anything. The only person I've ever talked to about my feelings, in general, is my wife probably. And she ain't out there leaking anything and dropping stuff like that in the media, so."
Ah! Well, nevertheless. I'm sure this was just some sort of misunderstanding – I can't think of any real reason why DeSean Jackson would want to go on a nationally-syndicated radio show that's broadcasted on Fox Sports every single day and fabricate a story about a player's unhappiness. I simply cannot figure out what the benefit of going on a national sports platform to spread rumors in short, succinct 30-second clips filmed in a 16:9 ratio would be. Seems like a classic mixup! You know how those go.
The good news is that after seeing this press conference, Jackson and Cowherd will definitely go back on their nationally-syndicated radio show that's broadcasted on Fox Sports every single day and retract the story. Just you wait and see, it'll happen any minute now.