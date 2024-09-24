Davante Adams incites QB controversy with latest Jayden Daniels comments
It's been a tough week for Davante Adams headlines. It's not even remotely his fault, either – that's just what happens when the Raiders get embarrassed by the worst team in football during their home opener. Now people are extremely out on the Raiders, which has always been the starting gun for blog rumors and speculation about his future in Las Vegas. It's so much fun!
This week's speculation started at ESPN, where they bravely stood up and suggested that the Raiders should trade Adams to the Jets. Now, Adams is "making" headlines with his latest interview on Kay Adams' show. The two got to talking about Jayden Daniels' huge night against the Bengals on Monday Night Football, and Adams – the one who plays for the Raiders, that is – let it slip that he was on the Raiders' radar during NFL Draft season.
Davante Adams confirms Raiders' interest in Jayden Daniels in 2024 Draft
"He won the Heisman for a reason," Adams said. "He's a special player. We were hoping that maybe that all the teams didn't think so and he would slip down to the Raiders a little while ago. But he's out there doing his thing. It's impressive to watch as such a young kid with a lot of expectations coming in. It's hard to perform like that, especially on a team that's been struggling for a while. Really proud of him – looks like he's been able to turn it around."
This actually isn't all that surprising given the rumors that were around back then. Daniels and Pierce go back to their days together at Arizona State – where Daniels played before transferring to LSU and Pierce was an assistant coach – and the Raiders were, in theory, in the market for a QB. It always felt like the Raiders were too far back to have any realistic shot at Daniels, but there was a week or two there when it seems like they somewhat-seriously thought about it.
No one's complaining about who they ended up taking, but it did sting a bit to see Daniels seemingly have his big moment on the road during a nationally televised game while Gardner Minshew got subbed out of the final 5 minutes in a blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers. Bridge quarterback seasons: turns out, they're not that fun after all.