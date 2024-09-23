Raiders linked to another Davante Adams trade after rough Week 3 performance
There's probably no better example of how mercurial NFL coverage is on a week-to-week basis than the Las Vegas Raiders.
This time last week they were world-beaters, coming back from one of the best wins of the early NFL season and preparing for a home opener against the worst team in football. Maxx Crosby was healthy and pep-talking Gardner Minshew into peak Washington State Minshew, the defense looked elite against a great running team, and Antonio Pierce had the locker room vibes through the roof.
Now, after an embarrassing loss to Andy Dalton and the Panthers, the world is crumbling. Crosby's trying to play through a high ankle sprain, there may be a QB controversy on the horizon, and Pierce is blasting his player's "business decisions" in postgame pressers. It'd almost be too much whiplash to handle, but any NFL fan is more than used to it at this point. That's why it's not surprising to see Davante Adams trade chatter reemerge – it's been A Thing since early Spring, and will continue to be A Thing until the exact moment the trade deadline passes.
ESPN has trade ideas for Adams and the Raiders, which you'll hate. But what's new there?
ESPN won't rest until Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers are back together
"Potential landing spot: New York Jets. What more is there to say than to remind you of the connection he had with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay? There was talk about the Jets wanting to pursue Adams in the past, and they could certainly give it another try before the deadline. The Rams and Steelers could also use someone of Adams' talent."
At this point, I'd just be impressed if someone found a different team to try and rationalize. Adams and Rodgers together again? What a concept. I can't think of anything I'd like more than *Aaron Rodgers* finally getting the help he needs to bring a New York team back into relevance and flexed into every primetime slot for the last two months of the year. [Most coping voice possible] And why doesn't anyone ever suggest bringing Rodgers to the Raiders?!
The blurb also lists the Rams and Steelers as possible destinations, which is at least interesting to chew on. The Rams in particular could be a fun idea. But it'll be the Jets, because it's always the Jets. Dread it, run from it, destiny still arrives.