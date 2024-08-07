ESPN's latest trade idea has Davante Adams going to AFC East team, but not Jets
Reader, I come with good news and bad news. The bad news is that there's a new Davante Adams trade proposal that I'm contractually obligated to tell you about. The good news is that it has almost nothing to do with the New York Jets. Win some, lose some, etc.
ESPN's back with MORE trade ideas, and as you've known deep in your heart this entire time, before you even clicked this link, it leads with a Davante Adams pitch. The meathead in me is rolling my eyes at ESPN's nonstop dedication to getting Adams on the east coast, and yet the staff writer in me is tremendously grateful for their efforts. The duality of man has never made more sense.
ESPN thinks the Raiders should trade Davante Adams to ... the Bills?
This specific idea is from a piece titled ($$), 'NFL preseason trade matches: Which teams could make a deal?' We love a question headline! It makes us feel included. Thanks for asking, ESPN! The worldwide leader wastes no time sending Adams to Buffalo – it's literally the first trade mentioned – and the rationale isn't really any better or worse than the Jets ideas, except for the noticeable lack of Aaron Rodgers.
"The rational move would have been to do this last year or earlier this offseason, but there's still time for the Raiders to salvage value from Adams. They should move him now for draft capital that will help the team down the road, even though Adams' trade value has already regressed a bit."
I'm past the point of trying to convince anyone that Adam trades are a good or bad idea. At a certain point we're all just numb to the idea, and that certain point was three months ago. If it happens, it happens. At this point all I want is to stop waking up in a cold sweat during the middle of the night screaming 'WILL IT BE ENOUGH DRAFT CAPITAL' to a pitch dark room. But hey, it's not the Jets.