Davante Adams responds to trade rumors and Raiders fans won't love it
By Ryan Heckman
Over the last several days, Las Vegas Raiders fans and NFL fans alike have enjoyed watching Netflix's new series, "Receiver." One of the stars of the series is none other than Davante Adams, and fans have to appreciate the sentiments shared by their star receiver throughout the show.
Adams is often shown as the most competitive guy on the team; someone who deeply cares about greatness and the team winning ball games. His being a family man is also something fans have to love seeing as well.
For how great a job Netflix did with the series, the one part which Raiders fans may not have liked was hearing the exchange between Adams and his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, the week their two teams met. If you missed it, and to avoid spoilers, let's just say Adams expressed how much he loved Rodgers and missed him.
Between the Netflix series and constant whispers and rumors, trade chatter has continued to pick up regarding Adams and the Raiders.
On a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Adams was asked about the trade rumors, and he didn't completely shoot down the idea of re-joining his former quarterback. In fact, he opened his arms to the thought.
"I'll answer it like this. If I'm going to be reunited with anyone, it would be with Aaron. I'm locked in with the Raiders and I really feel good about this team. As far as I know, they feel good about me. And if that ever changes ... obviously, we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out."
So, Adams will stick around ... unless an opportunity arises to reunite with his former quarterback.
Cool?
The Raiders need to hold onto Davante Adams at almost all costs
After a deep dive into just how big of a leadership role Adams has with the Raiders, it's crystal-clear what he means to this team and even head coach Antonio Pierce. The bond he formed with Pierce and the manner in which he had his coach's back was heart-warming, to say the least.
Watching Adams interact with his teammates in that series also revealed the impact he had on the organization as a whole. And that's why, for at least the 2024 season, the Raiders need to do whatever it takes to keep him happy. If the quarterback situation doesn't work out with either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell (whom Adams showed huge support for last year), then Las Vegas needs to explore trade options -- immediately.
This team has a ton of talent and a newfound attitude under Pierce. The only glaring hole is under center.
If the Raiders were to receive an unimaginable trade offer for Adams, then maybe they pull the trigger. But for now, he means too much to this team and he's still playing at such an elite level, that Vegas cannot afford to let him go, even if it was doing right by him and dealing him to the Jets to reunite with Rodgers.