Former Raiders third round pick lands with NFC Super Bowl contender
As far as Labor Day Weekend waiver wire moves, the Raiders had a big one this week. After initially including him on the team's first 53-man roster of the season, the Raiders announced that they had released defensive lineman Byron Young. The move was notable because, among other reasons, Young was a third-round draft pick quite literally last year, which obviously doesn't happen a whole lot.
And, if you can believe it, Young didn't take too long to find his next team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Young is headed across the country to join the Philadelphia Eagles.
Byron Young ends up going to the Eagles
I can't blame Raiders fans for freaking out a little bit about this. Obviously Young wasn't in the Raiders' future plans – their defensive line is plenty deep, and Young didn't really have a role once the team committed to bringing in some better run defenders – but the Eagles' team-building reputation proceeds them. If Howie Roseman thinks a player is worth his time, it always makes fans wonder what their team was thinking instead. Surely the Raiders and their very well run organization have it under control, though.
Fortunately for the Raiders, defensive line is like, the only position on the roster where they can afford to not only let a 2023 third round pick go and not worry when a smart team immediately picks him up. Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins afford them that luxury, even if it did end up costing them 200+ million dollars to sleep at night. And even more fortunately for the Raiders, they don't play the Eagles this season. Because you know that'd be a 4 TFL, 3 sack game for Young.
And now the Byron Young era in Las Vegas officially comes to an end. We'll always remember those four tackles.