3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders must sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders added nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, but there are still holes to fill, making these free agents possible targets.
The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and you have to think general manager Dave Ziegler got a nice haul of new Las Vegas Raiders. From a potential impact player coming off the edge in Tyree Wilson to the best tight end in the draft, Ziegler made some noise early on, and followed it up with a solid Day 3, and potential roster-makers as UDFAs.
Now, the attention gets turned to finalizing the roster, and there are still a few holes left to be filled before training camp. Make no mistake, the roster is in better shape than it was prior to free agency, but looking at the potential starting lineup, changes to the roster are coming.
Free agency had its first two big waves, and the Silver and Black were able to bring in some starters and quality depth veterans. Ziegler and his staff must now focus on putting the final touches on the 90-man roster, and there are some veterans still available that could help them right away.
Here, we look at three of them.