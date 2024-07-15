Raiders are unfairly getting slammed for signing Gardner Minshew
By Mike Luciano
Rather than bottom out or go for broke with a big-name quarterback addition, the Las Vegas Raiders opted to sign a steady, average veteran hand in Gardner Minshew to handle signal-calling duties in 2024.
Minshew may not be the facelift every fan wanted to see, as he will likely not be able to take the Raiders deep into the postseason. Depriving backup Aidan O'Connell of an extended starting role impacts Las Vegas' ability to get more reps to see if he is a long-term starter.
Still, Minshew is a clear upgrade over both of their 2023 quarterbacks. Ripping the Minshew signing as a "bust" after his work with the Indianapolis Colts last season is a bit too harsh, but that hasn't stopped some.
In a piece predicting every team's "biggest bust" in the 2024 season, Bleacher Report singled out Minshew as the most likely player who will underperform for Las Vegas this season. The idea of signing Minshew may not have been ideal in everyone's mind, but he does have enough talent to turn the Raiders into a winner.
B/R flames Gardner Minshew-Las Vegas Raiders fit
Minshew took hold of a reeling Colts team that had just lost starter Anthony Richardson and had to reinvent their entire offense on the fly to take advantage of Minshew's skillset. Despite that, Minshew threw for 3,300 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading Indianapolis to one win away from the postseason.
Minshew is likely not the answer for the Raiders heading into the future, but he will give the team a very accurate picture of how far along they are in building a winner. If he struggles, that could be a sign that Vegas' overall offensive roster is not good enough to compete in the AFC.
If he thrives, Minshew (who has had success as a starter in Jacksonville) could put the Raiders in a position to compete for a playoff spot. An average performance, meaning the level of play Minshew has usually put up in his career, could both be an improvement on last year while still leaving them in position to draft a quarterback.
Minshew has never been an elevating quarterback, but no one has said he is a bad quarterback. After the wretched Jimmy Garoppolo era and O'Connell looking more like a high-end backup than a long-term starter, Minshew could give the Raiders an elevated level of play in Antonio Pierce's first full season.