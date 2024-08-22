Hunter Renfrow ends up with former Raiders teammate in latest free agent prediction
There's a little over two weeks left before the regular season kicks off, and old friend Hunter Renfrow is still looking for a job. Renfrow's time in Las Vegas ended ... suddenly? After looking like a core piece of the team only a few years ago, the wide receiver's last season (25 catches, 255 yards, 0 touchdowns) was enough to get the Raiders to move on from a guy that, only two years earlier, had over 1,000 receiving yards.
That's life in the NFL, though, and fortunately for Renfrow, Bleacher Report is on the case. Maybe he should hire them as his agent. In their latest round up of Hey, Maybe This Could Happen!, B/R sends Renfrow to the NFC South to reunite with his former quarterback. How cute!
Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow Act 2 in New Orleans?
"Hunter Renfrow has been on the market since the Las Vegas Raiders released him in the spring. The 28-year-old slot specialist is coming off of a couple of down seasons, but some team is likely to take a flier on him in 2024 ... Renfrow would be a logical addition for a couple of teams. The New Orleans Saints could look to reunite him with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and they lack proven receiver depth behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed."
"Slot specialist" isn't wrong, but oof, it stings a little. Also "coming off a couple of down seasons" is certainly one way to put it. Although I'm sure for a specific group of Raiders fans who were especially dialed in during the late 2010's, seeing Carr throw to Renfrow in Black and Gold is almost as good as seeing Carr throw to Renfrow in Black and Silver.
And frankly, this is a lot better of an outcome than their earlier prediction, which had Renfrow staying in the division. Perhaps I treated you too harshly, B/R.