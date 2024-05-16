Jermaine Eluemunor's latest tweet proves Raiders-Chargers rivalry is alive and well
Here at Just Blog Baby, we love a sassy tweet. Anything that gets the juices flowing – and gives us a little bit of content to write about in mid-May – is fine by us. Which is why it's so nice that former Raiders' offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor gave us a parting gift.
On the heels of Schedule Release day, emotions can be high. Especially when you're dealing with the Chargers, who have a very specific and unique ability to get under team's skin with their schedule reveal antics. Basically, teams don't like being compared to Pop-Tarts.
You get where this is going. The Chargers compared the Raiders to a Pop-Tart. A really gross, fake Pop-Tart that no one should get any funny ideas about. Just leave it alone, Kelloggs. The joke didn't sit well with Eluemunor, who decided to Post About It:
Yes Jermaine! That did happen! You do remember correctly! It stinks that getting mad online only makes it worse, because he's not wrong and it's a great comeback. The Chargers' social media team is like 100x more talented than the Chargers' actual team, which is not the admin's fault. But if you're running a team account, you're probably used to this by now. The game's the game.
But the Chargers-Raiders rivalry is alive and well. The battle for 3rd place has never been hotter. Hopefully Eluemunor – who's now with the Giants – keeps that energy going for the rest of the season. It's everyone vs. the Chargers Social Media team this year.