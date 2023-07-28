Top 5 breakout candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will need multiple players to step up in 2023, and these five could be breakout candidates.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders go into training camp with very little expectations in terms of the national media. In fact, in a recent post by USA Today, the media outlet had the Silver and Black winning only three games, which would be a nightmare scenario for head coach Josh McDaniels.
The truth is, the Raiders do have some elite talent on the roster, but will need some players to step up in a big way if they hope to avoid being a doormat in the AFC West in 2023. Here, we look at some potential breakout candidates.
5. Jakorian Bennett, Cornerback
This offseason, the Raiders have made it a point to upgrade at the cornerback position, bringing in both veterans via free agency, and rookies via the 2023 NFL Draft. One rookie they brought in on Day 3 of the draft was Jakorian Bennett, who has already begun impressing the organization with his skill set.
After signing Marcus Peters, and bringing in some veterans, Bennett is going to have a tough time moving up the depth chart as a rookie. Nate Hobbs should remain the slot cornerback, so in order for Bennett to get significant playing time, he is going to have to pass Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., or even Brandon Facyson on the depth chart.
I believe Bennett will do just that, and by the time the second half of the season gets ramped up, Bennett is going to be a top cornerback for the Raiders.