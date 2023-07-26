USA Today Has A Grim Prediction For The Raiders 2023 Season
While the off-season is certainly a time for hope, some publications are not so optimistic about the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Jason Willis
With off-season programs starting up around the league, NFL rosters are mostly set in stone at this point, though the Las Vegas Raiders added some pieces this week. Of course, this calls for teams and pundits alike to make their predictions on how the season might play out.
For the Raiders, this season has to be a good one after a brutal 2022 season that saw them blow numerous leads and finish with a record of 6-11. After making the playoffs in 2021, the addition of Davante Adams was supposed to put the Raiders into contention, not give them a top ten draft pick.
However, after an off-season where the team lost Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman and is in contract disputes with Josh Jacobs, could things get even worse for Las Vegas? Nate Davis of USA Today certainly thinks so.
USA Today very low on the Las Vegas Raiders
In an article where he predicted the record of every team in the NFL, Davis has the Raiders finishing last in the AFC West with a record of 3-14. Citing the defense's lack of overall talent and the potential absence of Jacobs, Davis mentioned the team's difficult schedule. "A schedule that begins with three of four on the road and concludes with matchups against three 2022 playoff outfits in December hardly helps."
Not only does this article have Las Vegas finishing last in the division, it would give them the second-worst record in the entire NFL behind the 2-15 Arizona Cardinals. In this scenario, it is more than likely that Mark Davis will clean house and fire both McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler before drafting a quarterback in the top three.
Of course, if having a season as bad as the one mentioned is what it takes to secure a franchise quarterback, it would be well worth it in the long run. However, that would not make it any easier for Raider Nation to suffer through their worst season in nearly a decade just two seasons after making the playoffs.