Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade scenarios for LB Devin White
Here is a trade that is certain to raise some eyebrows, as the Las Vegas Raiders trade a top-10 pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Devin White. However, the Raiders also nab the No. 19 overall pick in this year's draft as well, so Ziegler will still have the ability to bring in a cornerstone player on Day 1 this April.
For the Buccaneers, the addition of Baker Mayfield should not make them shy away from targeting a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and moving up to No. 7 overall would allow them to do so. For the Raiders, this would add a talented linebacker to the mix, and allow them to use a mid-first round pick on another position of need, like cornerback.
Trading away a top-10 pick is never a popular thing to do, but when it comes to this Raiders defense, they need all the help they can get. With this move, they instantly upgrade at linebacker, as well as possibly in their defensive backfield, bolstering a defense that has significant issues on all three levels.