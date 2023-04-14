Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade scenarios for LB Devin White
The Las Vegas Raiders have been stocking up on wide receiver talent all offseason, bringing in the likes of Philip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and Deandre Carter to man the position. They have also brought back Keelan Cole to the mix, so in terms of depth behind Davante Adams, there is no shortage.
Looking at the roster, one player who could be used as valuable trade bait at the position is Hunter Renfrow, who has become a fan-favorite since being selected in the fifth round of the same draft as White. David Ziegler has already shown he has no problem trading away Raiders star players, as he did with Darren Waller to the New York Giants, so he makes another big deal here.
Renfrow is an outstanding talent, and has far exceeded his draft slot since the team took him out of Clemson. However, he is also a man who plays a position with incredible depth, while the linebacker group is the exact opposite, so moving him for White could be something Ziegler thinks about this offseason.