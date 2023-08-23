Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster: When is the 2023 NFL roster cut date?
The Las Vegas Raiders have to get their roster to 53 men before Week 1 against Denver, but what is the actual cut date?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a very successful summer, as the team has looked strong and deep on both sides of the ball during the preseason. The Raiders have outscored their opponents by a score of 68-24 so far this summer, and with one preseason game left, cut day is right around the corner.
Unlike most summers, where the depth and talent on the roster are thin and the likely players to make the roster are obvious, this is different. At multiple position groups, the Raiders are going to cut some guys who will end up on other NFL rosters, and possibly be starters for that team this season.
So how much longer do the 90-plus players on the Raiders have until Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels make their final cuts?
When is the NFL cut date for the Raiders to get to their 53-man roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders, and the rest of the NFL, will have to figure out their 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season by 1PM PT on August 29, 2023. The NFL had agreed that instead of multiple cut days, which is the way they did it in the past, all 90-plus players will have until August 29 to prove their worth to Dave Ziegler and his staff.
Some of the guys who will make the team are obvious, as the Raiders have elite talent on their current roster in Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams, but other position groups are a bit cloudy. Another big question mark is Josh Jacobs, who has still yet to join his teammates this summer, but will absolute take a roster spot when he does.
The Raiders have one more preseason game left, so it will be one more opportunity for those on the cusp of making the roster to make another impact. That game will be played on August 26, so Ziegler and company will have only two and a half days to get the roster set for Week 1 against Denver after that.