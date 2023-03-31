Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cornerback the priority at No. 7
The Las Vegas Raiders free agency frenzy has slowed down this week but we present another mock draft as we head into NFL Draft month!
The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most active teams in free agency with 25 players signed or resigned as of March 30th. Things have slowed down a bit with the latest edition being wide receiver DeAndre Carter, but things are sure to pick up soon as we enter draft month in April.
The Raiders list of potential needs has shrunk as they have added a ton of guys but it's important to remember that just because someone was signed in February or March, doesn't mean that they will be on the team in september. Most of the Raiders signings have been short-term deals and we are unclear on how much guaranteed money some of these guys are getting.
The NFL has also changed the cut down rules as teams will go from 99 roster spots to 53 in one day after the final preseason game. This will make the shuffling of roster spots and depth chart configuration a little more hectic but it shouldn't change the approach in the draft which should be to build a contender.
With the Raiders focusing on reloading and rebuilding, let's jump into the final mock draft of March!