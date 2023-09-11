AFC West power rankings after Week 1
The Raiders were the only AFC West team to win in Week 1, but that couldn't possibly mean they jump to the no. 1 spot, right?
By Ryan Heckman
Well, this past weekend couldn't have gone much better for the Las Vegas Raiders.
It all started on the NFL's opening night where the Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Detroit Lions, giving Raiders fans a little bit of hope going into the weekend.
Vegas pulled out a close win over the Broncos, and wound up as the only AFC West team to win in Week 1. But, was that victory good enough to put them atop the divisional power rankings after one week? Let's check in.
4. Denver Broncos
The hot start for Russell Wilson was fun while it lasted, but after those two touchdowns and 120-plus yards in the first half, the Raiders were able to cool off the veteran quarterback and didn't allow another score from the Broncos' offense in the second half.
When Broncos fans were hoping for a Week 1 victory and that things would be different behind Sean Payton, this game provided more of the same for Denver. It looked a lot like last year, where Wilson and the offense would do some good things, but ultimately sputter to a loss.
Denver's defense certainly did enough to win the game, as they do on many occasions, giving up just 17 points to the Raiders. They even won the turnover battle, intercepting Jimmy Garoppolo once while the Broncos didn't turn it over all game.
Still, Denver ended with a loss and starts out 0-1. Next week, they take on Washington.