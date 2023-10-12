AFC West QB Power Rankings: Is Jimmy Garoppolo in the same universe as his rivals?
By Ryan Heckman
The Las Vegas Raiders got themselves a much-needed win in Week 5 over the Green Bay Packers. Instead of falling to 1-4, they currently sit at 2-3 and still have some hope for the season.
The game itself wasn’t all that exciting, with neither team doing much offensively. But, Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders did enough to win while their defense played well.
Speaking of Garoppolo, after four games this year, he has a long way to go if he’s going to catch up to the rest of the division. Let’s dive into our AFC West quarterback power rankings.
4. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders
Going into Week 6, Garoppolo has played four games, which is important to keep in mind when comparing him to the rest of the division’s quarterbacks. Still, his performance overall has not been great. Garoppolo is completing 68.8 percent of his passes, which is a strong number, however he is failing to execute down field.
Garoppolo’s longest pass on the season went for 32 yards, while many other quarterbacks have gone well over that number. He’s thrown six touchdown passes to seven interceptions, which is a negative ratio, of course. Garoppolo simply hasn’t been good enough.
Having weapons like Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers should be more than enough. Even Adams, alone, is more than enough if Garoppolo were to feed his no. 1 target. The Raiders have a good chunk of problems needing to be fixed, but Garoppolo has to be better. There is no way around it.