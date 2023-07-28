Las Vegas Raiders: 3 burning questions at wide receiver during 2023 training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the better wide receiver groups in the NFL, but questions still remain.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 burning questions at wide receiver during 2023 training camp
1. How good can this group actually be in 2023?
The biggest question when it comes to the Raiders 2023 wide receiver is how good can this group actually be this season. We know Adams is a bonafide star, and Meyers led the New England Patriots in receiving the last three seasons, but will Jimmy Garoppolo be able to handle all of these weapons on a weekly basis?
If healthy, Renfrow has proven he is the gold standard in the slot, and there are some very established veterans vying for roster spots this summer. Overall, you have to think this is one of the deeper position groups on this roster, and in a recent piece by Jason Willis, he likes the Raiders group of wideouts better than any other team in the AFC West.
I like Adams to break the Raiders single-season receptions record this year, and for Meyers to approach 900 receiving yards as well. Renfrow should do his thing, especially on third down, and with talent behind them, this group should lead the NFL in receiving yards as a group in 2023.