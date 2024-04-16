Las Vegas Raiders confirm one of two rumors in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Does Las Vegas actually pull the trigger on a quarterback?
By Ryan Heckman
Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, one of the biggest storylines for the Las Vegas Raiders has been in regards to the quarterback position.
The team has Aidan O'Connell and recently signed Gardner Minshew, but neither one of them are long-term options, and we know it. So, do the Raiders actually plan on pursuing a top-tier quarterback in a couple of weeks?
One of the rumors going around says the Raiders plan on moving up to draft their franchise quarterback. With that in mind, Las Vegas makes a bold move in our latest mock draft.
Jayden Daniels is the Raiders' likely target in the 2024 NFL Draft
First, the Raiders need to make a move up if they want to get their guy. They do so with New England, offering quite a haul.
We've seen plenty of speculation about LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Las Vegas, particularly because of the connection between Daniels and Raiders head coach Antonio PIerce. When the Raiders move up to no. 3 overall, Daniels is the pick.
The Raiders take a gamble on a polarizing prospect in Daniels, who is a bit undersized in terms of his weight. Ideally, he can add some healthy weight to that frame and end up being just fine at this level of play.
In terms of his playmaking ability, the guy can tear apart zone defenses in his sleep. He's great at manipulating defenders with his eyes and going to the right man with the football. Obviously, one of the most attractive parts of his game has to do with his legs. Daniels is a true dual-threat, having posted over 3,300 career rushing yards in college, including a whopping 1,134 just last year.
Daniels gives the Raiders hope at the quarterback position, and now that they have the most crucial position locked down, they can move forward in continuing to build around him. The reigning Heisman winner is a Raider, now let's keep it moving.