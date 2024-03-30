Davante Adams let the Raiders know which QB he wants them to draft this year
Will Las Vegas listen to their All Pro wideout?
By Ryan Heckman
Much has been made about the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason thus far and their plans at the quarterback position.
Cutting ties with Jimmy Garoppolo was a necessary move, and essentially let fans know that this team was going to get serious when it came to finding their franchise quarterback. But, as it stands, the Raiders still don't have one.
Signing Gardner Minshew couldn't have been the end-all, be-all plan. He's a bridge starter or a solid backup, at best. Aidan O'Connell isn't going to be the long-term answer, either. So, that leaves fans wondering, are the Raiders going to make a notable move to address the quarterback position in the 2024 NFL Draft?
If you were to ask Davante Adams, that's exactly what the Raiders should do. In fact, Adams seems to have hinted at precisely which quarterback he'd like the Raiders to move up for in a recent post on his Instagram story.
Jayden Daniels seems to be Davante Adams' preferred quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Raiders currently hold the no. 13 pick in the draft, of course. If they were to try and move up to secure one of the consensus top three or four quarterbacks in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy, Las Vegas would undoubtedly have to move up into the top six picks.
Now, looking at Daniels, specifically, it would seem logical for the Raiders to need to move up into the top four picks, at the very least. To this point, there are many split on where McCarthy might go. But, Williams is surely going number one. Maye and Daniels seem to be locks for the top five, at least for now.
The LSU product and current Heisman winner, Daniels, is one of the draft's most exciting and polarizing players. He brings a five-year collegiate pedigree to the NFL with his most recent season seeing him close in on 5,000 yards from scrimmage and 50 total touchdowns.
At the same time, he's been criticized for his size. Daniels could afford to put on some healthy weight, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing just 210 pounds. There are those who believe a good 10 to 15 pounds of healthy, muscular weight would benefit Daniels.
In terms of his raw abilities, though, Daniels is as good a dual-threat quarterback as their is in this class. He's a phenomenal runner and knows how to dissect zone defenses well in the passing game.
Will the Raiders listen to their top wideout and make a move come late April?