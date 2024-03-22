3 former Raiders players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish stayed
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have seen plenty of movement within their roster.
The NFL free agency period began with a thunderous 'bang,' as the team signed defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Las Vegas has continued rebuilding and retooling the roster while making decisions to allow in-house names to walk.
Some of those in-house names will be missed, while others won't be.
Let's chat about a few of those, starting with some players that will not be missed.
The Raiders won't miss Jimmy Garoppolo
Just a year ago, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a 3-year deal worth over $72 million. Recently, Garoppolo was cut and went on to sign a 1-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
My, how a year changes things. It's safe to say Garoppolo was signed because of the Josh McDaniels connection, and that move completely backfired. Even after Garoppolo came back healthy last year, he still didn't get his job back from rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell.
The Raiders currently don't have it figured out at quarterback, with O'Connell and newly-signed Gardner Minshew. But, that doesn't mean they won't soon make a move to draft a quarterback. Holding the no. 13 pick, Las Vegas could trade up and go after one of the top three prospects, otherwise stay put and look at two guys like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.