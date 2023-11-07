Las Vegas Raiders vs Giants 2023 Week 9: Surprises
The Raiders took on the Giants this weekend and beat an ailing team that lost their quarterback, but the Raiders should temper their expectations moving forward.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders star WR Davante Adams only has 7 targets
While the team won, the biggest surprise was Davante Adams only getting 7 targets and catching four of them. Aidan O'Connell was the passer and to be fair, he's a rookie so I wouldn't expect too much from him, but Adams not being the focal point in the offense has been odd to me.
Leaning on the veteran receiver is a must if this team is going to succeed they need to force-feed Adams the ball and find ways to get him open.
Josh Jacobs nearly breaking 100 yards and 30 carries
Jacobs had 26 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns giving life to the running game that kept the Raiders in games last season. This week, the Raiders ground and pound seemed to work as the Raiders got a victory at home.
The offensive line played well, Josh Jacobs was hitting holes, and the play action was keeping the defense at bay leading to a successful running attack.