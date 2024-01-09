Raiders GM candidate could lead to stealing key piece from division rival
Oh, the irony.
By Ryan Heckman
Flash back to the Las Vegas Raiders completely obliterating their division rival on Thursday Night Football, just less than a month ago.
Vegas took it to the Los Angeles Chargers that night by a score of 63-21. The following morning, Los Angeles made the decision to fire both head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.
Just weeks later, now, the Raiders are interested in hiring Telesco for the same position in Vegas.
On one hand, there is an easy question, here: why?
Why would the Raiders hire a guy who led a franchise that continually failed to live up to expectations for an entire decade?
On the other hand, if Telesco was hired in Vegas, that might spell the end for Antonio Pierce and make way for another head coaching candidate.
The Raiders could pursue Kellen Moore to be their next head coach if Las Vegas hires Tom Telesco to be their new GM.
Current Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is going to interview for the head coaching vacancy in Los Angeles, among other candidates. Should Moore not get that gig, he very well could head elsewhere.
His history as one of the up-and-coming offensive minds in the league still remains, despite a tough stint in Los Angeles. He had some major success in Dallas just a few years back and was known as a legitimate, future head coaching candidate.
The fact that he's getting a shot to coach the Chargers shows that not only do they still believe in him, but the rest of the league should, too.
In 2021, the Cowboys ranked as the no. 1 offense in the league in yards per game and scoring under Moore. To date, that is still one of Dak Prescott's best years of his career, finishing with 37 passing touchdowns (he had 36 this year) and just 10 interceptions.
The irony of bringing in two former Chargers after they were part of the Raiders' highest scoring game in team history would be pretty immaculate. But, it is certainly possible.