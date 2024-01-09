3 reasons the Raiders must bring back Antonio Pierce as head coach
The Las Vegas Raiders played an inspired brand of football down the stretch in 2023, thanks to the leadership of interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
By Daniel Davis
Former New York Giants linebacker and current head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce, took a team that looked destined to get another top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and turned them into a team that was one win away from making the Playoffs. As the season ends and fans reflect on 2023, hindsight is always 20/20 but this season, foresight is more valuable than hindsight.
The Raiders are coming off a season where the team revolted against former head coach Josh McDaniels and the locker room suffered because of it. Not only did the Raiders feel he was not a good coach, fans even called out Mark Davis to "smarten up" during games and players were very vocal about their disdain for the current regime, even if it was leading to the occasional win.
The straw that broke the camel's back was a team meeting where Antonio Pierce spoke about the New York Giants and how they overcame their adversities to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl to end their unbeaten season, a team that Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for. McDaniels scolded Pierce and Mark Davis had a choice to make.
He could keep going with the guy who is making excuses for losing or he could go with the guy who believes this team is better than they are playing. However, it is to be noted the star defensive end Maxx Crosby stated this was false and never happened.
Regardless, you could say Mark Davis "smarted up."
Here are three reasons the Las Vegas Raiders should retain Antonio Pierce for the full-time job.