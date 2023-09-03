3 hidden gem free agents the Raiders can still sign
- Some help on the OL
- Bolster the run defense
- A sneaky RB
By Ryan Heckman
We are just over a week away from the first Sunday with regular season NFL football, and all will be right with the world again. For the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2023 campaign will be one of great challenges, like it has been in recent years in such a difficult AFC West.
Now that roster cuts have been made and most teams are settled on their 53-man squad, there are still some free agents out there who could get a call.
The Raiders have a few positions that could use additional help, too, and the team might benefit from signing one of these sneaky free agents still looking for a job.
1. Dalton Risner, G
At the moment, the Raiders have a pair of starting guards on their roster. They decided to keep Jordan Meredith as a guard/center reserve, but he is the only backup currently on the team. Not to mention, current starters Greg Van Roten and Dylan Parham are coming off subpar years, overall.
Parham was given a grade of 61.9 via Pro Football Focus, struggling significantly in pass blocking. Meanwhile, Van Roten earned a grade of 57.6, not really standing out in either area.
Dalton Risner is still out there waiting for a job, and he would immediately become the best pass-blocking guard on the team. The run game is where he is a bit suspect, but the Raiders are going to want to do everything they can to protect Jimmy Garoppolo, considering his injury history.
Risner is waiting for the call, and the Raiders should make it.