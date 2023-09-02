Las Vegas Raiders: Historic milestones in reach for Josh Jacobs in 2023
Josh Jacobs is set to have a historic season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.
By Daniel Davis
Josh Jacobs coming back to the Las Vegas Raiders has been a big boost to the organization and the value of the offense. The Raiders also went out and got Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency and retained Davante Adams for the foreseeable future and the massive trade they made with the Green Bay Packers.
This all being said, Josh Jacobs is the MVP of this offense. Jacobs had over 2,000 scrimmage yards and led the league with over 1,600 rushing yards. He also had 90 forced missed tackles leading the league in all three categories. It was truly a dominant season for a player who played in the Hall of Fame Game that summer.
Despite the holdout and the refusal to sign the franchise tag by the July 17th deadline, Jacobs and the Raiders came to an understanding with a $12 million deal for the season. While it remains to be seen whether or not the team will agree on a long-term deal with Jacobs in the future, he will be there in 2023, and that is a shot in the arm for the franchise.
This year, Jacobs has a chance to hit historic milestones for the Raiders.