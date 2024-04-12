Insiders reveal what they're hearing about Raiders' NFL Draft plans
And, no, it won't be a quarterback in Round 1.
By Ryan Heckman
The closer we get to the 2024 NFL Draft, the more smoke we might see. There will be rumors. There will be inside information. But, sometimes it can be difficult to decipher what's real and what isn't.
One thing a lot of Las Vegas Raiders fans can agree on, though, is the fact that this team still needs a quarterback. But, at pick no. 13 in the first round, the Raiders won't be able to come away with one of the top four prospects, in all likelihood.
So, if they don't trade up and can't land a top quarterback, what exactly are they going to do in the first round?
ESPN's Jordan Reid recently wrote what he's hearing in regards to the Raiders' draft plans, and unfortunately, those plans did not mention a quarterback.
The Raiders likely won't make quarterback a priority in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
If it's not quarterback, there are two positions you could expect the Raiders to address early on in the draft, particularly with that 13th pick.
"Expect offensive line or cornerback at No. 13 overall. At Alabama's pro day last month, Pierce seemed to be keeping a close eye on Terrion Arnold, who would give Vegas a shutdown corner on the outside," Reid wrote.
While cornerback is certainly still a need, the Raiders could also use some help on the offensive line, and Reid agrees there:
"But sources with the team have also suggested to me that the Raiders could add another tackle to pair with Kolton Miller. Taliese Fuaga is a natural match based on the hole at right tackle and play style, but don't dismiss JC Latham at this spot, either."
Not drafting a quarterback in the first round, but instead going with a franchise cornerstone who would protect their franchise passer down the road, isn't the worst idea in the world. Miller is obviously a good player, and if they could find another sturdy tackle to pair with him on the opposite side, then whomever ends up being the long-term answer under center would have legitimate protection coming on the outside.
In Round 2, the Raiders could always look at guys like Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix, depending on whether or not they're still available. Maybe, Tulane's Michael Pratt or South Carolina's Spencer Rattler make some sense a bit later.