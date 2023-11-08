Las Vegas Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: 3 Raiders to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10. Here are three Raiders to keep an eye on.
By Daniel Davis
Antonio Pierce has earned the Raiders respect
The former Giants linebacker has garnered the respect of the team as he has created a culture of love for the game. Getting back to the young kids playing backyard football has been key to the morale of this team.
While Josh McDaniels was a strict head coach, Pierce has taken a different approach and treated the players as men. Pierce called a great game targeting Davante Adams 7 times and giving the ball to Jacobs nearly 30 times in his head coaching debut, one the Raiders won easily over the New York Giants.
Pierce has taken control of a team that is hungry for the winning season they need and the fans deserve. Pierce has taken the depressing culture to new heights after a good team win in Las Vegas in front of the rabid Raiders fan base.
If the Raiders continue to play with this kind of passion, there is a good chance Pierce could hang on as the full-time head coach in 2024 and beyond.