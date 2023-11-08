Las Vegas Raiders vs Jets 2023 Week 10: 3 Raiders to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets in a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10. Here are three Raiders to keep an eye on.
By Daniel Davis
Hunter Renfrow and the Receiver group
The receiver room has been frustrated this season as the offense has been struggling. After letting Derek Carr walk in free agency, the Raiders got Jimmy Garoppolo, a player who needs a good team around him to be successful, and thrust him into the starting role.
However, Hunter Renfrow has been absent from the Raiders for most of the season, although he made more of an impact with O'Connell moving to starting quarterback. Davante Adams was starting to get lost in the Raiders offense as well, but he had seven targets this past week, and I would expect that number to possibly double in Week 10.
This week, the Jets' defense is going to attack the Raiders' offensive line and try to win one of the few battles this roster is made to win. If the Raiders want to win, getting all the receivers the ball will be a must, so look for O'Connell to spread it around to Adams, Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers