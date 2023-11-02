Las Vegas Raiders: Why Josh McDaniels was the wrong choice all along
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hitting the reset button at head coach and general manager after the failed Josh McDaniels Experiment.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders went to Vegas with the best intentions to change the way the NFL saw the former Oakland team. The goal was a fresh start and a new atmosphere for a team that struggled for the last 20 years in Oakland.
As the team moved to the Nevada desert, they also had a handful of first-round picks to lean on for the future of the franchise. Out of those picks, only one is on the team and the others have either been shipped to other teams, released or are out of the NFL altogether.
Josh McDaniels has had a tumultuous past when it comes to head coach tenures. As a coordinator, he had the pleasure of having Tom Brady as his quarterback and multiple offensive weapons that fit well into the power run scheme he uses. This being said, Tom Brady can make anyone look like a star coach.
McDaniels left his coordinator position in the 2022 offseason and took control of the Las Vegas team as Tom Brady took the Buccaneers to new heights and left the Patriots in the dust. But that wasn't the first time McDaniels was a head coach.