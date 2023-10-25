Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against the Lions in 2023 Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get right against a sneaky Detroit Lions team on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
By Daniel Davis
The Detroit Lions, who the Las Vegas Raiders play on Monday night, has been a sneaky good team that can beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead but then lose to the Ravens and the Seahawks. This being said, the Raiders are a team that is much worse than their 3-4 record as their 1-point win against the Broncos seems incredibly lucky and the loss to the Bears has put Josh McDaniels on the hot seat, at least according to the fans.
This week, the Raiders have a chance to get right and here are a few things they can do to win.
Win the turnover battle
The Las Vegas Raiders must win the turnover battle and keep their offense on the field as much as they can on Monday night. This will require the Raiders to run the ball and open holes for the league's leading rusher in 2022.
Getting Josh Jacobs going early is crucial to the success of this football team and having a running offense on any team is important. In doing so, this will take pressure off the quarterback (AOC, Jimmy G or Hoyer) whoever is playing.
Pressuring Jared Goff
In both losses, the opposing team pressured Jared Goff and got him to make mistakes. Goff was shipped off to Detroit for a rare player-for-player trade with Matthew Stafford where both players got a fresh start. Goff has shown significant strides under Dan Campbell and the scheme he focuses on and it also helps that Jahmyr Gibbs is finally coming into his own as an elite pass-catching running back.
Third-Down offensive conversions
The Raiders are by far one of the worst teams in the league on third down. Their conversion rate before the Bears game was just over 20% and now it's even lower. The Raiders' biggest issue is lack of movement on first and second-down leading to third and long too many times.
With a receiver like Davante Adams and a running back like Josh Jacobs, there is no reason the Raiders should have a low third-down conversion rate. You can catch the Raiders and Lions game on Monday Night Football this Monday on ESPN.