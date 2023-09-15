Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against the Bills in 2023 Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders will be put to the test this weekend as they will be taking on the Buffalo Bills who are coming off a hard fought loss to the New York Jets.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to knock off one of the Super Bowl favorites this weekend as they take on the Buffalo Bills in New York. The Bills are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss on a fluke touchdown catch, and then punt return for a TD in overtime.
Despite the loss, the Bills are eager to prove to the NFL they are still one of the top teams in the league as they are looking up at the Dolphins in the AFC East.
The Raiders meanwhile are coming off a hard-fought win in a game where they had much to improve. The defensive line played abysmal in the pass rush department and rookie Tyree Wilson was slow off the snap. The Raiders are also likely missing receiver Jakobi Meyers this week to the concussion protocol.
The Raiders offense played well but the running game was lackluster leading to a miserable 70 yard rushing day for the offense. Although the offensive line played well in the passing game, the Broncos have one of the better defenses in the league and so do the Bills.
Here are three keys to victory against the Bills