Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: Early Week 4 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 Week 4 action, and here are the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second AFC West game of the season on Sunday, as they take a trip to La La Land to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders had their home opener this past weekend, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in embarrassing fashion in a Sunday Night Football tilt.
Now, they look to move their divisional record to 2-0 on the season, as they were able to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL schedule. Beating the Chargers will be no small feat, but with both teams coming in with a 1-2 record, this would have major divisional ranking implications.
Here, we look at the early odds and try and throw out a prediction for this AFC West battle.
Raiders at Chargers odds for 2023 NFL Week 4
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are heavy road underdogs in this one, as they are getting 5.5 points from the Chargers. Getting the 5.5 points will come in at -105, while giving the 5.5 points, in other words, taking the Chargers straight up, the odds will be -110.
The over/under for the contest is set at 47.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -115 odds, and the under coming in at -105. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +215, which means a $100 bet will win $215.00, while a $100 bet on the Chargers straight up will come in at -260, or $100 wins you $38.46.
Raiders at Chargers prediction for 2023 NFL Week 4
The Raiders loss on Sunday night was inexcusable, as Josh McDaniels was outcoached by Mike Tomlin, and Jimmy Garoppolo had one of his worst games as a pro. In Week 4, the Raiders could be without Jimmy G, as he is currently in concussion protocol, and most of Raider Nation is hoping Aidan O'Connell gets his first NFL start after an impressive preseason for the rookie.
If the Raiders hope to do anything against the Chargers, they have to keep Justin Herbert and the offense off the field for long periods of time. Herbert will be without two of his key weapons in this game, as Austin Ekeler is still coming off an injury, and wide receiver Mike Williams tore his ACL in last week's win against Minnesota.
The big thing for the Raiders will be establishing the run game, but after three weeks, that looks like a longshot. Despite his lack of weapons, I like Herbert to throw for 300-plus yards against this Raiders defense in what could be another embarrassing loss on the road for the Silver and Black early in the 2023 season.
Final Score: Chargers 31, Raiders 21