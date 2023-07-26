Las Vegas Raiders: Madden 24 Running Back Ratings
The Las Vegas Raiders should have one of the premier running backs in the NFL in 2023, if Josh Jacobs decides to return.
At first glance, the Las Vegas Raiders look pretty strong at running back. It isn’t until you dive into the overall ratings of all the running backs in the league that the reality becomes clear. Without Josh Jacobs, this group is very pedestrian.
Running Back
Overall
Josh Jacobs
95
Ameer Abdullah
73
Zamir White
70
Brandon Bolden
69
Jakob Johnson
68
Austin Walter
61
Brittain Brown
59
Whether the Raiders ever see last year’s rushing champion on the field this season is yet to be seen. The most recent reports have him leaving Las Vegas when a long-term contract wasn’t reached. Either way, users will get to dominate the competition with Jacobs who is a 95 overall.
He is the third-rated running back in the game behind Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. He doesn’t beat the other backs in many ratings, but he sits comfortably as the best all-around back in the game.
The main backups will be Ameer Abdullah (73 overall) and Zamir White (71). EA hasn’t listed the archetypes for the players yet, but it is easy to assume that Abdullah will be the backup receiving back and White will be the power back.
Jacobs should be one of the few three-down backs in the game much like in real life. While Abdullah and White seem like solid backups based on their overall rating, they rank as the 61st and 70th running backs.
What will the Raiders RB room look like after all?
Behind them are a group of backs who will likely see little of the digital field. Brandon Bolden (69), Austin Walter (61), and Brittain Brown (59) fill out the halfback depth chart. Following the preseason of the first season, cut Bolden and choose either Walter or Brown for the practice squad or a fourth roster spot. Based on the ratings, Walter has a clear advantage.
The only notable rating that he trails Brown in is awareness which will build as you use him.
Fullback Jakob Johnson checks in with a 68 overall. Depending on the playbook that is used, Johnson should be okay to keep on the roster. He won’t likely see the field often.
The running back group has a notable deficiency, age. Besides Jacobs, Zamir White is the only back that has a future on the roster. Abdullah and Bolden are both over 30. Even the lowly-rated Walter is 26. Brown is 25 despite only entering his second season. Franchise players will need to rebuild this unit with some younger talent early in the process.