Las Vegas Raiders: Most important players not named Davante Adams in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders looked good this offseason, and in the regular season, these three players not named Davante Adams must be great.
By Daniel Davis
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs is arguably the best running back in the NFL right now. Many fans care about the flashy 30-40 yard runs down the field with the touchdown spike but sometimes it's the seven-yard runs on third-down and seven with the juke move and cutback that are the game winners.
Jacobs is the best at the second.
The Raiders worked out a deal to keep Jacobs playing in the Death Star and gave the Nevada Desert hope for a good season this year. Jacobs was rated the best running back by PFF last season at 91.9. His nearly 1,700 yards and 90 forced missed tackles were the best giving him the rushing crown.
Even more important was that it wasn't just a few games where he got the majority of the yards, but rather he earned a 4.9 yards per carry average.