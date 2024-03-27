4 moves Raiders can make to give J.J. McCarthy everything he needs
Are the Raiders in on J.J. McCarthy? If so, here's the plan.
By Ryan Heckman
The Las Vegas Raiders can't be done at the quarterback position. If anything, this team is going to carry three quarterbacks throughout the 2024 season.
It'll be Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and ... J.J. McCarthy?
The Michigan product has continued to receive a lot of hype as the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, and head coach Antonio Pierce even recently sung McCarthy's praises, leading us to wonder whether or not Vegas is eyeing him as their next franchise quarterback.
Pierce spoke highly of McCarthy in a recent interview, saying he doesn't know how the Wolverine isn't in the top three at his position.
So, is McCarthy the target? Maybe, he is. For the sake of this argument, let's run with it.
Let's assume that the Raiders have to give up a 2025 first-round pick, their third-round selection this year and maybe another mid-round pick either this year or next year in order to move up into the top five and land McCarthy.
With that in mind, these are some moves the Raiders could make to ensure McCarthy gets everything he needs.
1. Draft OT Kingsley Suamataia in the second round
The Raiders still need to do some massive upgrading across their offensive line, but in making McCarthy their first-round selection, they'll have to be creative and selective in doing so. The free agent market is drying up, so where do they turn?
In the second round, the Raiders should grab BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. Standing 6-foot-5, weighing 326 pounds, Suamataia is viewed as a sure Day 2 prospect, likely to go in the upper half of the second round.
Suamataia has a strong, sturdy frame with adequate length. He's able to move well laterally and doesn't get moved off his base too often. His hands are quick and strong, and he times many of his moves well with his upper body as well. Suamataia would very likely come in and take over as the starting right tackle.