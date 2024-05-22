Las Vegas Raiders new OC Luke Getsy speaks on QB battle
The Las Vegas Raiders first year offensive coordinator did provide us with a little insight on the quarterback situation when speaking with reporters at OTAs.
Luke Getsy had this to say about Aidan O’Connell: "[For] him to get thrown into the way ... and to see the adversity, I mean, that's a really cool reflection of the type of kid that he is and the approach that he brings. I mean, there's one thing that I would definitely pat him on the back for at this point is just the willingness to be taught and willingness to be vulnerable in this opportunity to get better. I mean, that's really cool to see a guy who's had success now really excited to learn some new stuff."
Raiders new OC has a huge QB decision to make
It's a lot of coach speak, but at least it provides some context. The new OC acknowledges that it's only the beginning of what is surely a lengthy process, but he seems to respect O'Connell's resolve and attitude.
Getsy had this to say about the QB competition as a whole.
"I think this is a long process. We're at the beginning stages of it. Everyone's trying to get a grasp of what we're trying to accomplish — not just the Qs, but everybody. The good thing is we've got a good group in that room. Those guys work their butt off and they're competitive, but they're great teammates too at the same time, so the beginning part of this thing has been a lot of fun."
The new OC said some encouraging words early on. O'Connell is the early frontrunner for starter, based on comments made by Head Coach Antonio Pierce this offseason and reports of how well he performed in the first days of OTAs, but as Getsy and Pierce have both stated, it's a long process.
In the end, this is a huge opportunity for O'Connell, as he looks to continue the momentum from a strong end to the 2023 NFL season. He is still young, and played some good football down the stretch, but the media is not high on O'Connell, or Minshew for that matter, going into the summer months.