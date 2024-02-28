Las Vegas Raiders new regime could net them big targets in free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have some big holes to fill this offseason, and their new regime could net them big targets in free agency.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made the right move by bringing back head coach Antonio Pierce in a full-time role this offseason, and pairing him with Tom Telesco should prove to be a solid move as well. Pierce is a player-first head coach who bleeds Silver and Black, while Telesco is a widely-respected general manager across the league.
That could set the Raiders up for what could be a very productive offseason, not like the previous two regimes before him. Sure, there were some big signings, like the trade for Davante Adams, but for the most part, the Raiders should get more looks in free agency this offseason with these two guys running the show.
Yesterday, Brad Spielberger put out a piece on potential landings spots for key defensive tackles, and the Raiders were right up there with the Chicago Bears as the top-2 spots. That would be an incredible signing by Telesco in Year 1 as the general manager, but outside of Jones, we could see some other big-name players looking to make their way to Las Vegas.
Raiders new regime could entice big-time free agents
This is not yesterday's Raiders, as the cloud that was Josh McDaniels has left Allegiant Stadium. Just looking at the recent survey put out by the NFLPA, McDaniels ranked last in terms of NFL head coaches, which is not a big shocker for anybody who follows the Silver and Black.
Replacing McDaniels with Pierce proved to be a stroke of genius from team owner Mark Davis last year, and Davis rewarded the job done by Pierce by giving him the job this offseason. Pierce is a guy that the players love to play for, and you could see in the locker room after the games that he is someone who is going to let the players be themselves.
Pierce is also a no-nonsense head coach, who is not going to let anybody on the Silver and Black who he believes cannot play the Raider Way. Free agency has long been a bust scenario for the Raiders, but this year, I believe things are going to be different.
If Telesco can fill some of these voids with proven NFL players, along with adding quality in the NFL Draft, the Raiders should be much better than expected in 2024 and beyond.