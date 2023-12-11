Las Vegas Raiders: What is next after embarrassing loss to Minnesota?
The Raiders lost one of the lowest scoring games in NFL history in a game that raised a lot of eyebrows on some big decision.
By Jason Willis
Raiders loss falls on Antonio Pierce
Finally, this loss falls on Antonio Pierce. While it is not his offense that failed miserably today, this is his team now, and, coming off of a bye week, were completely unprepared for a Vikings team that just isn’t any good right now.
In what was a catastrophic loss that pretty clearly kills any sense of hope for the playoffs, it also calls into question all of the culture that was being built by the new regime, at all levels. Sure, if the Raiders win out they still technically have a chance to make the playoffs, but based on what we saw on Sunday, this team is going nowhere fast.
Luckily for the Raiders, it is a quick turnaround as they face the Los Angeles Chargers at home this Thursday Night in a game that simply has to be better than this one. The Chargers could be without Justin Herbert in that matchup, as he broke a finger on his throwing hand on Sunday.
if the Raiders want to turn their 2023 season around, it has to start with a win on Thursday night.