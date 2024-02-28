Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Combine position schedule and players to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have their work cut out for them at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Here we look at the on-field schedule and some players to watch.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week from Indianapolis, and the Las Vegas Raiders certainly have their work cut out for them. The Raiders go into this season with a brand new general manager at the helm in Tom Telesco, and the veteran will have a solid slate to work with in Year 1.
As we inch closer to the on-field workouts, there are the big names that are out there, though some won't be working out this week. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are all expected to be top-5 picks this April, but we won't see any of them this week on the field.
Here, we look at the on-field schedule for this week's Combine, and some players for Raiders fans to watch.
NFL Combine Schedule
Thursday, February 29th @ 3 PM ET - Defensive Linemen / Linebackers
Players to watch at the NFL Combine
Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. - Linebacker, Clemson
Tommy Eichenberg - Linebacker, Ohio State
T'Vondre Sweat - Defensive Interior, Texas
Michael Hall Jr. - Defensive Interior, Ohio State
Bralen Trice - Edge Defender, Washington
Marshawn Kneeland - Edge Defender, Western Michigan
Friday, March 1st @ 3 PM ET Defensive Backs / Tight Ends
Players to watch at the NFL Combine
Calen Bullock - Safety, USC
Javon Bullard - Safety, Georgia
Terrion Arnold - Cornerback, Alabama
Kamari Lassiter - Cornerback, Georgia
Cade Stover - Tight End, Ohio State
Tanner McLachlan - Tight End, Arizona
Saturday, March 2nd @ 1 PM ET - Quarterbacks / Wide Receivers / Running Backs
Players to watch at the NFL Combine
Audric Estime - Running Back, Notre Dame
Will Shipley - Running Back, Clemson
Spencer Rattler - Quarterback, South Carolina
Sam Hartman - Quarterback, Notre Dame
Xavier Legette - Wide Receiver, South Carolina
Keon Coleman - Wide Receiver, Florida State
Sunday, March 3rd @ 1 PM ET - Offensive Linemen
Players to watch at the NFL Combine
Olu Fashanu - Offensive Tackle, Penn State
Taliese Fuaga - Offensive Tackle, Oregon State
Jackson Powers-Johnson - Offensive Line Interior, Oregon
Zak Zinter - Offensive Line Interior, Michigan
Blake Fisher - Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame
Key positions for the Las Vegas Raiders
The 2024 NFL Draft is going to be an interesting one for the Raiders, and it remains to be seen whether or not they plan to stay at No. 13 overall on Day 1. There are rumors that they could try and trade up for a top quarterback prospect, but right now, that would be a tough task with so many QB-needy teams head of them.
Outside of quarterback, the Raiders have to address the interior of their defensive line, as well as making possible wholesale changes to the offensive line. They need depth at linebacker and tight end, while the defensive backfield is always an area where this franchise should look to get better.
Overall, the haul could be franchise-changing for the Raiders, who have elite players on both sides of the ball, as well as some young guys who really stepped up in 2023. Telesco has his work cut out for him, and hopefully, a veteran presence at the position can net the Raiders better talent, especially on Day 1, then in years past.