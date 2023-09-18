Las Vegas Raiders: It is not time for rookie QB Aidan O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders were beaten badly by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, but that does not mean it is time for Aidan O'Connell to supplant Jimmy Garoppolo.
By Brad Weiss
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL schedule did not go in the Las Vegas Raiders favor, as they went to Buffalo and were trounced by the Bills. The Raiders went into that game with a 1-0 record, this after winning a road game against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but all of that good fortune went away quite quickly in Western New York.
The Raiders looked great in their first offensive possession, as Jimmy Garoppolo found Davante Adams twice, including a touchdown grab to give the Raiders an early lead. However, from that point on, the Raiders failed to reach the end zone, and came up on the wrong side of a 38-10 final score.
In Week 3, the Raiders will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Allegiant Stadium in hopes of getting their season back on track. Before the season started, many Raiders fans would have been happy with a 2-1 start to the season, and there is still a real possibility the Raiders take down the Steelers on Sunday night.
After the loss to Buffalo, there were some rumblings on social media from Raiders fans who feel the team should move on from Jimmy G in favor of Aidan O'Connell. While the rookie had a great preseason, the regular season is a different animal, so we should all be pumping our brakes a little on that notion right now.
Here is why it is not AOC4 time just yet.