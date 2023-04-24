Las Vegas Raiders: It is officially 2023 NFL Draft Week
After so much waiting and anticipation, the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday, and the Las Vegas Raiders are loaded with draft capital.
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off this week on Thursday from Kansas City, Missouri, the start of a three-day event that could change the fortunes of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise. The Silver and Black hold incredible draft capital this year, including the No. 7 overall pick, a selection that has mock draft experts unsure of who the team plans to bring in.
For some, the pick should be used on a franchise quarterback, as the team moved on from Derek Carr this offseason, and brought in veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. For others, like us here at JustBlogBaby.com, the pick should be used on the defense, whether that is bringing in a defensive tackle, edge rusher, or defensive back.
Last year, Las Vegas did not pick until the third round, so in his second NFL Draft as general manager, Dave Ziegler has his work cut out for him. There is also the possibility of the team trading away Josh Jacobs during the draft, so expect some fireworks this week as we lead into Day 1.
Raiders hold five of the first 109 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft
As stated above, Las Vegas holds the No. 7 overall pick, but they also have five of the first 109 selections, including four top-100 picks. That is the kind of draft capital that can really turn around the fortunes of the franchise, and it could get even better once the draft kicks off.
If Las Vegas is not in the business of selecting a quarterback, they could move down on Day 1, collecting even more draft capital as Ziegler and his staff continue to revamp the roster. No matter what happens, this is certain to be a franchise-changing draft for the Raiders, who are looking to bounce back from a six-win season a year ago.
The action kicks off this Thursday at 5 PM PT, as the first round will run on Thursday, followed by rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. Saturday will bring the culmination of the draft with rounds 4 through 7, so buckle up for what should be an exciting close to the week.