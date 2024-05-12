6 Raiders players who could lose snaps to rookies in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Following the 2024 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders fans have the rest of offseason activities to look forward to.
Now, the bulk of the roster building is done, and it's time to start preparing for OTA's and training camp.
This year's draft class got mixed reviews, depending on who you trust. But, one thing is for sure: the guys Las Vegas used draft capital on are going to have an opportunity, and some quicker than others.
There are a few veterans that might not see as much playing time in 2024
Jakorian Bennett, CB
The starting gig opposite Jack Jones seems to be up in the air, but for now it belongs to Jakorian Bennett. The 2023 fourth-round pick played 361 snaps as a rookie and struggled mightily, so his leash may not be too long.
This year's fourth-round pick, Decamerion Richardson, could steal the job away with a strong summer, or if Bennett struggles to start the year. Richardson has tremendous size and speed for the position, which makes him an attractive potential starter.
Thayer Munford, OT
Kolton Miller has his starting spot locked down, but the Raiders knew they could afford some competition for Thayer Munford, which is why they drafted DJ Glaze in the third round this year. Munford had a hard time in pass protection last year, but was very good in the run game.
If Glaze has a strong offseason as a rookie, he very well could supplant Munford as the starting right tackle and could give Las Vegas a pair of cornerstones on the edge of that line.