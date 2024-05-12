6 Raiders players who could lose snaps to rookies in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Jordan Meredith, G
This one is a no-brainer. Jackson Powers-Johnson comes into the league as arguably the best interior lineman in his class. Jordan Meredith held the starting right guard position before draft weekend, but he left that weekend having been demoted.
There is absolutely zero shot Powers-Johnson doesn't start as a rookie, and 2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham is still going to get his chance starting at left guard. Powers-Johnson is a mauler and could have started on several teams across the league. Therefore, Meredith will be a reserve, going forward, barring an injury ahead of him.
Michael Mayer, TE
This one is also pretty obvious, but with Brock Bowers being selected in the first round, that is going to push Michael Mayer back on the depth chart.
Now, what might not be too obvious to Raiders fans is the fact that Las Vegas will use them both at the same time. When that happens, it's not Mayer who loses his playing time, but Tre Tucker who is likely manning the starting slot role.
Because Bowers can line up anywhere, the Raiders could throw him into the slot while Mayer still starts inline. But, if we're looking at a one tight end type of set, then Mayer takes a step back.