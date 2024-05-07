One Raiders player on the roster bubble at each position
By Ryan Heckman
Cornerback: Cornell Armstrong
Las Vegas decided to use two draft picks on cornerbacks, selecting Decamerion Richardson in the fourth round and M.J. Devonshire in the seventh. In addition, the Raiders added three undrafted free agent cornerbacks. 28-year-old Cornell Armstrong signed another contract with Las Vegas back in January, but always had a long shot at making this roster. He's been mostly a special teams/reserve since entering the league back in 2018.
Safety: Trey Taylor
The safety position still has plenty of room to get figured out, and it might seem weird putting Trey Taylor on this list, considering the Raiders spent draft capital on him. But, Taylor is also currently fifth on the depth chart, at best, if not sixth. The Air Force product will have some work to do, looking at jumping ahead of guys like Chris Smith II, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jaydon Grant in order to solidify a roster position.